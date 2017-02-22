What would you do with $403 million?

The Powerball jackpot is bursting at the seams.
A prize of $403 million is at stake ahead of Wednesday night’s drawing.
It’s not the biggest lottery prize every coveted: early last year, a record $1.6 billion (yeah, with a “b”) jackpot was split between three winners, including a Melbourne Beach woman who set a Florida record for the most money generated for education.
Even so, people are taking to Twitter to plan their great escape.
One user said a coworker wanted to blow the money on all things Michael Kors.
Coworker: "If we win the powerball we can buy all kinds of Michael Kors stuff" pic.twitter.com/H05rTbdRWA— TeeNicole (@MzTeeKane) February 22, 2017
To increase his chances, another user thought to buy tickets in different states.
We’ll see how that one works out.
Bought powerball tickets in 4 different states now. I'm pretty confident I'll be the one that wins lol— Mike Reeve (@_Lowkeymike_) February 22, 2017
