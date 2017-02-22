National

What would you do with $403 million?

By Hannah Morse

The Powerball jackpot is bursting at the seams.

A prize of $403 million is at stake ahead of Wednesday night’s drawing.

It’s not the biggest lottery prize every coveted: early last year, a record $1.6 billion (yeah, with a “b”) jackpot was split between three winners, including a Melbourne Beach woman who set a Florida record for the most money generated for education.

Even so, people are taking to Twitter to plan their great escape.

One user said a coworker wanted to blow the money on all things Michael Kors.

To increase his chances, another user thought to buy tickets in different states.

We’ll see how that one works out.

