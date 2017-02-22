Harrison Ford mistakenly flies plane over airliner at California airport

Video released Tuesday shows a plane piloted by "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" star Harrison Ford mistakenly flying low over an airliner that was taxiing at John Wayne Airport in Orange County. In it, an American Airlines 737 is taxiing slowly. Then Ford's yellow, single-engine plane suddenly zooms in from the right of the frame, flying low over the airliner and casting its shadow down the middle of the bigger plane before landing on the taxiway. Ford was supposed to land on a runway that runs parallel to the taxiway.
John Wayne Airport via AP

National

Heartbreaking video of the return of a fallen soldier

The video, captured by Lisa West Williams and shared Tuesday on her Facebook page, shows a woman putting her hands on the casket to say goodbye before she was joined by several others who held onto her and the casket. The casket was then lifted by seven Green Beret soldiers and loaded into a black hearse. According to reports from ABC11, the casket belonged to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Special Forces Warrant Officer 1 Shawn Thomas.

National

9,000 new blood-red poppies at National World War I Museum

National World War I Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, has replaced 9,000 blood-red poppies in the poppy field which lay beneath the glass bridge before visitors enter the main gallery for the first time since the museum expansion opened in 2006. Each of those poppies represents 1,000 solders - 9 million in total - killed during the World War I.

Nation & World Videos