Why should congressmen bother with public forums when they can hold ‘virtual’ town halls?

0:23 Spillway opened at California dam Pause

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

0:42 Intense effort to fortify California lake continues in rough weather

0:48 What happens when a young man challenges a deputy to a dance off

3:10 Tiffany Evans, known by her mugshot as 'zombie prostitute,' tells her story

1:42 Do you love your heart? Start exercising!

1:26 Manatee County looks to learn more about the farms of the 1940s

3:45 Intellectually-impaired teen locked in legal limbo

1:42 Which brother is better at brushing his teeth?