Why 43 million women are living with heart disease and may not know it

1:58 Major fundraiser to help Manatee's most needy kids upcoming Pause

1:26 California dam's main spillway 'stable' but eroded as officials adjust flow rate

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

1:01 Aerial view of flooding on I-5 corridor in California

0:48 What happens when a young man challenges a deputy to a dance off

1:47 Baby chimp adds a lot of cuteness to zoo exhibit

3:43 Watch killer whales feast on a shark off California's Central Coast

0:34 Parents duke it out in Kendall, Florida Chuck E Cheese

3:45 Intellectually-impaired teen locked in legal limbo