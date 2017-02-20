The Latest: UN boss calls Russian ambassador 'outstanding'

1:01 Aerial view of flooding on I-5 corridor in California Pause

3:10 Tiffany Evans, known by her mugshot as 'zombie prostitute,' tells her story

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

0:43 McDonald's drive-thru robber caught on surveillance video

0:54 McMaster discusses leadership, how to influence an organization

1:58 Major fundraiser to help Manatee's most needy kids upcoming

2:13 Promotional video: What does Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency do?

2:09 FPL Manatee Solar Energy Center commissioned

1:42 Which brother is better at brushing his teeth?