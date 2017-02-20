Group buys ‘lost and found’ ad for a senator it accuses of dodging voters

2:13 Promotional video: What does Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency do? Pause

1:39 Get a glimpse of the damage to California dam's main spillway after several days of running at 100,000 cubic feet per second

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

1:35 Fear of immigration raids concerned KC churchgoers on Sunday

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

2:21 Work continues on the environmental classroom at Robinson Preserve

1:27 Sheriff's office releases video of attempted robbery

2:34 Faith United Methodist Church members excited about trip

1:08 Council's, historic burger joint in downtown Bradenton, reopens for business