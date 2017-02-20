Water flows down California lake's famous drain

Lake Berryessa’s “Glory Hole” is spilling over for the first time since 2006, showcasing the funnel-shaped spillway.
Margaret David BaileyLake Berryessa park manager

National

9,000 new blood-red poppies at National World War I Museum

National World War I Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, has replaced 9,000 blood-red poppies in the poppy field which lay beneath the glass bridge before visitors enter the main gallery for the first time since the museum expansion opened in 2006. Each of those poppies represents 1,000 solders - 9 million in total - killed during the World War I.

Nation & World Videos