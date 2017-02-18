Sonic boom related to President Trump visit scares South Florida residents

0:46 Evacuees flock to Sacramento hotels after officials warn of Oroville Dam spillway collapsing Pause

0:41 Clerk catches toddler falling off counter

1:55 Learn how to 'pour over' properly

1:27 Sheriff's office releases video of attempted robbery

0:17 Lakewood Ranch's Anthony Hroncich looks forward to Saturday's soccer state title game

0:41 Vendors take their places at Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival

1:53 Legoland surprise for one generous 8-year old

1:08 Council's, historic burger joint in downtown Bradenton, reopens for business

1:37 Oscar-winning actress Geena Davis speaks in Sarasota