Donald Glover will join James Earl Jones in Disney’s ‘Lion King’ remake

3:04 Heartbreaking video of the return of a fallen soldier Pause

1:27 Sheriff's office releases video of attempted robbery

1:08 Council's, historic burger joint in downtown Bradenton, reopens for business

0:41 Vendors take their places at Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival

0:54 Manatee wrestling laments missed opportunities after taking second in district

0:34 Massive python caught by police

5:47 Leonard Pitts comments on his column, "Mr. President: ‘Just who the hell do you think you are?'"

1:11 Splash Trash Tour aims to create awareness about trash in oceans

1:37 Oscar-winning actress Geena Davis speaks in Sarasota