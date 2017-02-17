Heartbreaking video of the return of a fallen soldier

The video, captured by Lisa West Williams and shared Tuesday on her Facebook page, shows a woman putting her hands on the casket to say goodbye before she was joined by several others who held onto her and the casket. The casket was then lifted by seven Green Beret soldiers and loaded into a black hearse. According to reports from ABC11, the casket belonged to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Special Forces Warrant Officer 1 Shawn Thomas.