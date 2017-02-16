Bigger stores, simpler choices: How German grocer Lidl plans to enter the US market

0:48 Mosaic reacts to winning Manatee commission support to expand mining Pause

1:59 Oroville evacuees given the green light to return home, evacuation warning remains

2:56 Scott Kelly's year in space in three minutes

2:52 What you need to know about the massive Oroville Dam emergency in California

0:51 Trump calls Buzzfeed 'pile of garbage' and CNN 'fake news'

1:37 Oscar-winning actress Geena Davis speaks in Sarasota

2:03 Commission holds a brain-storming session to discuss heroin epidemic

1:42 Which brother is better at brushing his teeth?

0:32 Teacher puts student in a headlock, dragging him down the stairs