Parents outraged over homework asking how many slaves are needed in the cotton fields

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school Pause

0:46 Dozens rally at Tacoma's Northwest Detention Center after Seattle arrest

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab

1:03 Prescription drugs ─ the changing face of addiction

2:40 Texas woman convicted of voter fraud says she voted Republican

1:37 Oscar-winning actress Geena Davis speaks in Sarasota

3:46 Video captures men robbing taxi driver at gunpoint

1:53 Legoland surprise for one generous 8-year old

0:33 The Pittsburgh Pirates begin spring training workouts at Pirate City