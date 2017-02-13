California dam evacuee brought along a month's worth of food

Live Oak, California, resident Patrick Dustin and his family heard the evacuation notices for Sutter and Butte counties and wasted no time. The Dustin family packed up some of their personal belongings, warm clothes, checked inventory on the nearly month worth of food Patrick had stockpiled in the camping trailer for just such an emergency, then headed to a local high school, the same place they went nearly 10 year ago under the same threat of flooding.