California dam evacuee brought along a month's worth of food

Live Oak, California, resident Patrick Dustin and his family heard the evacuation notices for Sutter and Butte counties and wasted no time. The Dustin family packed up some of their personal belongings, warm clothes, checked inventory on the nearly month worth of food Patrick had stockpiled in the camping trailer for just such an emergency, then headed to a local high school, the same place they went nearly 10 year ago under the same threat of flooding.
Will a polar bear courtship produce a cub?

Polar bears Nikita, a male, and Anana, a female, are engaged in a season of courtship at North Carolina Zoo. The bears are being kept together during breeding season as zoo officials are hopeful that the pair will produce a cub.

Dramatic video captures break at California dam's spillway as concrete chunks sent flying

Midway down the Lake Oroville Dam spillway there appears to be trouble. Along with the water, chunks of concrete can be seen flying around the 18-second mark. State engineers were expected to conduct their first inspections Wednesday morning of the damaged spillway at Oroville Dam, about 24 hours after a 250-foot-long pothole was discovered in the massive structure, forcing a halt in water releases.

Burglars with a hammer versus impact resistant glass

In Port St. Lucie, Fla., burglars were caught on video surveillance trying to break into a gas station What the suspects weren't expecting was impact resistant glass standing between them and the inside if the store. Check out what happens after the glass breaks. Police are asking if you have any information to call the Port St. Lucie Police Department at (772) 871-5001.

NASA facility damaged by tornado in New Orleans

A tornado hit NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans on Tuesday. This video shows the storm in the morning, and at this time, only minor injuries had been reported and NASA employees and other tenants had being accounted for. The facility will be closed Wednesday as tornado recovery is underway.

