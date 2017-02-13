The Latest: Storm cancels schools, flights in New Hampshire

0:49 Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations Pause

0:55 Evacuees wait to fill gas tanks at Quik Stop on Hwy 99 and Bogue Road

0:07 Streams of cars seen fleeing Oroville area

0:50 Palmetto defends Manatee County wrestling title

0:12 Police release surveillance video in hopes of catching killer

1:22 Kindergartners make plea for recess

0:11 Bradenton contestant appears on "The Price is Right"

2:04 Manatee fire districts look to provide non-transport Advanced Life Support

1:13 Governor Scott talks about port in Florida doing business with Cuba