'The life in your years' - lovely quote, but no one can prove it's from Lincoln

0:50 Palmetto defends Manatee County wrestling title Pause

0:12 Police release surveillance video in hopes of catching killer

1:37 Local flash mobs hope to 'break the chain' of exploitation of women

0:06 LECOM Park logo unveiled

2:04 Manatee fire districts look to provide non-transport Advanced Life Support

1:53 Legoland surprise for one generous 8-year old

1:22 Kindergartners make plea for recess

1:11 Powerhouse Row and Fitness opens at Lakewood Ranch

0:11 Bradenton contestant appears on "The Price is Right"