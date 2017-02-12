He was kicking in the door to burning home when a man inside collapsed and jammed door

1:37 Local flash mobs hope to 'break the chain' of exploitation of women Pause

0:12 Police release surveillance video in hopes of catching killer

0:06 LECOM Park logo unveiled

2:04 Manatee fire districts look to provide non-transport Advanced Life Support

1:45 Pirates unveil the new name for McKechnie Field

1:35 Manatee County Administrator Ed Hunzeker delivers 2016 Annual Report

0:58 Little Rebekah is Manatee's first baby of 2017

1:26 Who's at the door? Principal to visit homes of each of her 1,003 students

0:50 Palmetto defends Manatee County wrestling title