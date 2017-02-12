When a United pilot ranted about Trump, Clinton and divorce, her passengers fled

0:50 Palmetto defends Manatee County wrestling title Pause

0:12 Police release surveillance video in hopes of catching killer

1:37 Local flash mobs hope to 'break the chain' of exploitation of women

0:06 LECOM Park logo unveiled

1:53 Legoland surprise for one generous 8-year old

1:29 Former drive-in church finds a new home in Bradenton

0:50 Chef Johnny Chen explains stone bowl dining

0:44 "It's not a job for us, this is our life."

0:51 Out-of-Door Academy clamps down to beat Saint Stephen's in girls soccer district title