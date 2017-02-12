KKK imperial wizard Frank Ancona is found dead

Frank Ancona, the imperial wizard of the Traditionalist Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, was found dead Saturday near Belgrade, Mo.
Authorities confirmed that the body of the 51-year-old Leadwood, Mo., resident was located near the Big River by a family fishing in the area, the Daily Journal of Park Hills, Mo., reports.
Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen said authorities learned that Ancona had gone missing and that a U.S. Forest Service employee had located Ancona’s vehicle on a road in Potosi. Police called his disappearance suspicious, according to The Associated Press.
“Deputies responded on Friday and located the vehicle and secured it,” Jacobsen said. “We left deputies at the scene and secured it overnight due to the loss of light. On Saturday morning we conducted a search of the area by foot by member of the Potosi Fire Protection District and the sheriff’s office. We didn’t locate much of anything in the woods, but we did locate evidence of a burn pile near Mr. Ancona’s vehicle.”
Jacobsen said deputies executed two search warrants and arrested a male on an unrelated drug warrant, the Daily Journal reported. While they were waiting for one of the warrants he was notified by their dispatch center that they received a call from a woman who was taking her family fishing that they had located a body near the bank of the Big River near Belgrade.
“We processed the scene, and the body was transported by the Washington County coroner’s office for an autopsy to determine a cause of death,” Jacobsen said. “The body was positively identified as Frank Ancona, and his family was notified.”
Ancona, who is not related to the Kansas City area auto dealer, had posted recruiting videos and cross burnings on YouTube and was profiled in The Star’s 2015 domestic terrorism series:
Members of the Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan gathered at his house for an annual Christmas party.
“And we had a cross lighting right in my backyard,” said Ancona, the Klan’s imperial wizard. “The police kept their eye on us, and people were driving by and taking pictures, but we didn’t have a single incident.”
The group does a cross lighting about every quarter with a reusable cross.
“The cross is wrapped with a few layers of burlap that is soaked in a mixture of kerosene and diesel,” Ancona said. “We call it Klansman’s cologne.”
Ancona, a self-employed contractor, said his organization has members from every state except Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah. Missouri contributes many members, he said.
“Missouri’s always been a strong Klan state,” he said. “Kansas, not so much.”
The Star’s Judy L. Thomas contributed to this report.
