The Uber driver needed to use the bathroom. He let her in. Trouble followed.

1:04 Burglars with a hammer versus impact resistant glass Pause

1:04 The most unusual TSA checkpoint finds

7:23 Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse

0:45 Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina, nicknamed 'Trump-A-Gator'

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

0:16 250-pound gator visits front porch of SC home