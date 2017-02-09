If U.S. asks foreigners for their passwords, American travelers may face the same

3:27 Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide Pause

0:45 Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina, nicknamed 'Trump-A-Gator'

0:16 250-pound gator visits front porch of SC home

1:43 Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology

1:04 Burglars with a hammer versus impact resistant glass

1:13 Meet the future CEOs at Haile Middle School

2:48 Manatee County Commission retreat gets tense while discussing county administrator

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban

1:02 Trauma center director describes injuries sustained by members of Nik Wallenda's troupe after a fall from a high wire.