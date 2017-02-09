US appeals court to release decision on Trump's travel ban

0:16 250-pound gator visits front porch of SC home Pause

0:45 Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina, nicknamed 'Trump-A-Gator'

1:43 Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

2:40 Nik Wallenda discusses what happened when 5 fell from a high-wire pyramid

1:04 Burglars with a hammer versus impact resistant glass

1:11 Powerhouse Row and Fitness opens at Lakewood Ranch

1:39 Five Circus Sarasota members fall from high wire during practice