Ever step on a Lego? Here's why it hurts so much

3:27 Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide Pause

2:29 Women's March draws large crowd in Fresno

1:02 Trauma center director describes injuries sustained by members of Nik Wallenda's troupe after a fall from a high wire.

1:11 Powerhouse Row and Fitness opens at Lakewood Ranch

0:27 Pirates' gear arrives at Bradenton's Pirate City

1:39 Five Circus Sarasota members fall from high wire during practice

1:04 Burglars with a hammer versus impact resistant glass

0:33 High school basketball player scores 92 points in a game

1:21 Third homicide in Manatee County in 2017