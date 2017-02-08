The science guy is back. Starting in April, Bill Nye wants to save the world.

Science guy Bill Nye is back — and now we know when.
Nye’s new Netflix show “Bill Nye Saves the World” will premiere on April 21, according to a trailer for the show.
Nye will tackle topics such as sex, global warming and alternative medicine, and will have special guests like Rachel Bloom, Tim Gunn, Steve Aoki and Joel McHale.
Nye rose to popularity on his PBS series “Bill Nye the Science Guy,” which aired from 1993 to 1998. The show included parodies of popular songs.
In recent years, Nye has become a celebrity scientist, making numerous appearances on television shows and talk shows. Nye appeared on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2013. He has also continued his scientific work.
