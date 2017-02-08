When her friend's son stopped by, she had no idea she'd end up fighting for her life

1:59 Surveillance video captures accused deputy withdrawing cash from elderly woman's account Pause

11:45 Sarasota Sheriff details an 18-year employee accused of attempted murder

0:23 Bradenton police investigate fatal shooting

0:40 Body of Bradenton woman found dead near Terra Ceia Preserve State Park

0:43 Sarasota detectives looking for two suspects who swiped Amish furniture set

5:42 Daughter of murder rips police for not arresting her fathers murderer

2:22 Bestselling author Nicholas Sparks speaks in Bradenton

1:18 'Let's stop this no-snitch mentality,' Miami lawmaker says

3:41 Sen. Warren sanctioned for 'impugning' Sen. Sessions during attorney general nomination debate