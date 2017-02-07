Melania Trump reaches settlement in libel lawsuit against Maryland blogger

0:43 Sarasota detectives looking for two suspects who swiped Amish furniture set Pause

0:55 Mother angry after daycare worker breastfeeds son

0:58 Game warden fires shot to free bucks locked by the antlers

0:58 With one shot, Kansas game warden frees two deer

3:17 84 Lumber: Complete The Journey

1:31 84 Lumber: The Journey Begins

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

2:17 February is Birth Defect Prevention Month

3:03 The memorable brands that are passing on a Super Bowl 51 commercial