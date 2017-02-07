The Latest: Authorities say man shot self during standoff

0:43 Sarasota detectives looking for two suspects who swiped Amish furniture set Pause

0:58 With one shot, Kansas game warden frees two deer

2:39 Morehead Scholar Kaleb Lyda and mother Kim Lyda

2:29 Women's March draws large crowd in Fresno

1:31 84 Lumber: The Journey Begins

0:58 Game warden fires shot to free bucks locked by the antlers

3:17 84 Lumber: Complete The Journey

11:45 Sarasota Sheriff details an 18-year employee accused of attempted murder