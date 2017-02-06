Violent deli robbery in N.Y.C. caught on camera

Police are searching for armed thieves who pistol-whipped a deli clerk during a violent robbery at a Bronx, New York deli.
Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle with their moms

Elephant seal pups grow up at their rookery south of the Piedras Blancas Lighthouse in San Luis Obispo County, California, in February and early March. By mid-March most of the mothers will have departed after four weeks of nursing and fasting, leaving the little ones behind to find their way in the ocean.

Georgia police chief apologizes for 1940 lynching

LaGrange Police Chief Lou Dekmar presents an official apology to the Austin Callaway family for the Sept. 8, 1940 lynching of 16-year old Callaway. The police chief addressed an overflow audience at Warren Temple United Methodist Church in LaGrange, Georgia, citing the historical events surrounding Callaway's death and the importance of an official apology to the family for the role of the law enforcement in allowing racially-motivated killing to occur 76 years ago.

