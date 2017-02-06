Violent deli robbery in N.Y.C. caught on camera

In his plaid suspenders, feather-shaped earring and white Rydell quad skates, Burt DeZarn burns up the rink at Jellybeans in Cary, North Carolina every Saturday – a 76-year-old roller-champ with moves that catch envious eyes.
Protesters hurled smoke bombs, broke windows and sparked a massive bonfire on Wednesday night, prompting University of California at Berkeley officials to cancel a talk by a polarizing editor of Breitbart News out of safety concerns. The decision was made two hours before the appearance of Milo Yiannopoulos.
Elephant seal pups grow up at their rookery south of the Piedras Blancas Lighthouse in San Luis Obispo County, California, in February and early March. By mid-March most of the mothers will have departed after four weeks of nursing and fasting, leaving the little ones behind to find their way in the ocean.
Here is the scene at Sacramento's iconic Tower Bridge after a driver claimed to have a bomb. Video taken by Thomas Dodson. The bridge was closed to traffic as law enforcement officers arrived Tuesday afternoon, January 31, 2017.
In this time lapse video from Pollock Pines, California, in the Lake Tahoe area, a snow blower clears the road to Big Hill lookout on January 23, 2017. The video, showing snow nearly to the top of the vehicle, was captured from a fire lookout camera.
LaGrange Police Chief Lou Dekmar presents an official apology to the Austin Callaway family for the Sept. 8, 1940 lynching of 16-year old Callaway. The police chief addressed an overflow audience at Warren Temple United Methodist Church in LaGrange, Georgia, citing the historical events surrounding Callaway's death and the importance of an official apology to the family for the role of the law enforcement in allowing racially-motivated killing to occur 76 years ago.
Surveillance video from inside Bannum Place, the halfway house in Saginaw, Michigan, where two men sought out a man whose prison sentence was commuted by President Obama and killed him on Monday night.