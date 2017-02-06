Surveillance video shows man vandalizing synagogue

Chicago Police released a surveillance video Saturday that shows a man smashing the front window of a synagogue and placing swastikas on the front door.
Chicago Police Department

National

Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle with their moms

Elephant seal pups grow up at their rookery south of the Piedras Blancas Lighthouse in San Luis Obispo County, California, in February and early March. By mid-March most of the mothers will have departed after four weeks of nursing and fasting, leaving the little ones behind to find their way in the ocean.

National

Bishop punched in face during Mass

A man has been arrested and charged with punching Newark Archdiocese Auxiliary Bishop Manuel Cruz during Mass on Saturday January 28, 2017 at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark, New Jersey.

National

Georgia police chief apologizes for 1940 lynching

LaGrange Police Chief Lou Dekmar presents an official apology to the Austin Callaway family for the Sept. 8, 1940 lynching of 16-year old Callaway. The police chief addressed an overflow audience at Warren Temple United Methodist Church in LaGrange, Georgia, citing the historical events surrounding Callaway's death and the importance of an official apology to the family for the role of the law enforcement in allowing racially-motivated killing to occur 76 years ago.

Nation & World Videos