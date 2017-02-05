Trump picks the Patriots to win the Super Bowl by eight points. How likely is that?

1:04 Manatee County students win big at budgeting Pause

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

2:26 Claire Ryann, 4, and dad sing 'You've Got a Friend In Me'

0:35 Formula 2 Powerboat Division 2 Race

0:35 Not the Avon lady but a wannabe burglar