Judge orders man convicted of statutory rape to stop having sex until he’s married

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration Pause

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

1:04 Do you need a nap?

0:50 Grand Champion Steer Sale

1:06 Are your kids getting enough sleep?

0:35 Formula 2 Powerboat Division 2 Race