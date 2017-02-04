Trump lashes out a federal judge over ruling on travel ban

1:45 How to get more time to file your tax return Pause

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

1:31 What to do if you are missing your W-2

2:16 How to pay your federal income taxes

0:16 Bayshore senior Alexus Norman discusses moving onto the region quarterfinals

0:35 Not the Avon lady but a wannabe burglar

1:04 Manatee County students win big at budgeting

2:42 Bradenton Area River Regatta final preparations

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast