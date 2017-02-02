Uber chief quits Trump business council amid boycott calls

1:47 Two former Bradenton police employees charged with stealing nearly $30,000 Pause

2:57 The memorable brands that are passing on a Super Bowl 51 commercial

1:53 76-year-old finds youth in a pair of roller skates

1:30 Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch

0:50 Fort Worth police apprehend slithery suspect

1:08 How to stop car break-ins like these

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk

2:01 Helistop at The Concession wins support of Manatee County Commission

0:44 Race boats in action at the 2015 Bradenton Area Riverwalk Regatta