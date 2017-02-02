Officer risks his life trying to save a suicidal woman. She survived; he didn’t

1:53 76-year-old finds youth in a pair of roller skates Pause

1:30 Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch

0:50 Fort Worth police apprehend slithery suspect

1:08 How to stop car break-ins like these

2:06 Turbeville Speeding tickets are illegal claims Brett Bursey

1:11 Emergency crews rescue drivers from flooded roadways

1:47 Two former Bradenton police employees charged with stealing nearly $30,000

1:53 Legoland surprise for one generous 8-year old

0:44 Race boats in action at the 2015 Bradenton Area Riverwalk Regatta