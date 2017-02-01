Atlanta police warn against ‘celebratory gunfire’ after news of Beyoncé pregnancy

In the social media explosion that followed pop superstar Beyoncé’s announcement Wednesday that she is pregnant and expecting twins, a major city’s police force found itself in hot water over a controversial tweet.
Not long after the news broke, the official Atlanta Police Department Twitter account sent out the following message:
oh my god atlanta police department pic.twitter.com/EBDDIEgBFf— kelly cohen (@politiCOHEN_) February 1, 2017
“#Beyoncé may have everyone wanting to celebrate her pregnancy, but remember no celebratory gunfire! Stay safe, Atlanta!”
Within minutes, the post was deleted, per Mic.com, but that didn’t stop people from accusing the department of mocking racial stereotypes and gun violence.
If this is actually from @Atlanta_Police it is pretty disgusting. It's not funny or remotely amusing. This is not a laughing matter.— CP (@thegoddesscher) February 2, 2017
The 'wtf' tweet of the day goes to the Atlanta Police Department (since deleted) pic.twitter.com/lZBG6XyrfC— Peter Dong (@peter_dong11) February 1, 2017
@Atlanta_Police what is wrong with you people? pic.twitter.com/BIR3zOxI7S— Tetsuo Shima (@Cory_F) February 1, 2017
The Twitter account soon sent out an apology, saying the post was “inappropriate.”
The racial breakdown of the Atlanta Police Department is largely similar to the city’s overall population, per Governing Magazine. Thirty-seven percent of the population and the police department is white, while 57.9 percent of the police is black, compared to 52.2 percent of the general population.
However, the Atlanta PD was not the only official Twitter account to send out an odd tweet in reaction to Wednesday’s news. The breakfast restaurant Denny’s also sent out a message that had people scratching their heads, though it lacked the racial implications of the Atlanta Police’s tweet.
wow, bey has TWO buns in the oven! that’s just an expression by the way. please don’t eat those buns. they are babies.— Denny's (@DennysDiner) February 1, 2017
