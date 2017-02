1:45 Growing mushrooms near Oakdale Pause

1:14 Why grow organic?

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at rodeo

3:30 Video captures moments after police cruiser crash on Coral Way

1:04 Bishop punched in face during Mass

1:00 White House says hiring freeze respects the American tax payer

0:44 Video shows gunmen who robbed store

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban