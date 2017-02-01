Jury convicts man who wounded black protesters in Minnesota

1:45 Growing mushrooms near Oakdale Pause

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

0:54 Junior bull rider goes for wild ride at Stock Show

1:14 Why grow organic?

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at rodeo

0:37 Goat talk with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg

0:44 Video shows gunmen who robbed store

1:29 Bradenton noise ordinance compromise

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban