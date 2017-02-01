Girl Scout bluntly reviews the cookies she’s selling — and buyers love it

1:04 Bishop punched in face during Mass Pause

2:13 Four years after Pat Mullins mysteriously died, Jill Mullins moves on yet holds on

3:30 Video captures moments after police cruiser crash on Coral Way

1:25 Reversible saliva makes frog tongues sticky

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at rodeo

4:23 Commencement highlights: Wisdom and wisecracks for the Class of 2016

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

1:12 Water taxi service could be coming to Anna Maria Island

1:45 Manatee's Tarique Milton signs his National Letter of Intent with Iowa State