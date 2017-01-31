Woman living in penthouse sues to keep dogs off condo elevators

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at rodeo Pause

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

0:54 Junior bull rider goes for wild ride at Stock Show

0:37 Goat talk with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg

3:15 Laverne Cox wants government to count how many gay and transgender people live in U.S.

1:23 Dylann Roof target practice

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty

2:03 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:54 Dylann Roof confesses to Charleston shooting, explains motive