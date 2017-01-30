Acting attorney general refuses to defend Trump’s immigrant executive order in court

Acting Attorney General Sally Yates said Monday the Justice Department would not defend President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigrants and refugees.
Yates is serving as acting attorney general until Trump’s nominee Jeff Sessions is confirmed.
She could be fired by Trump, but according to CNN, she is the only official in the Justice Department that has been Senate confirmed thus making her the only one authorized to sign foreign survellience warrants.
“For as long as I am the Acting Attorney General, the Department of Justice will not present arguments in defense of the Executive Order, unless and until I become convinced that it is appropriate to do so,” Yates wrote in a letter.
“My responsibility is to ensure that the position of the Department of Justice is not only legally defensible, but is informed by our best view of what the law is after consideration of all the fact,” she wrote.
“I am responsible for ensuring that the positions we take in court remain consistent with this institution’s solemn obligation to always seek justice and stand for what is right. At present, I am not convinced that the defense of the Executive Order is consistent with these responsibilities nor am I convinced that the Executive Order is lawful.”
Several judges have already issued a stay on the executive order.
