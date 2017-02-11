Today in History

7:23 Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse Pause

0:12 Police release surveillance video in hopes of catching killer

0:06 LECOM Park logo unveiled

1:21 Out-of-Door boys basketball falls in district final despite Amad Brayboy's 27

1:45 Pirates unveil the new name for McKechnie Field

2:26 "The roughest day of my life was yesterday afternoon."

0:26 Circus officials open Circus Sarasota with message to Wallenda family.

1:22 Kindergartners make plea for recess

1:53 Legoland surprise for one generous 8-year old