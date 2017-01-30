Delta operations returning to normal after systems outage

0:53 Delta grounds flights due to 'automation issue', website also down Pause

0:22 Man pardoned by Obama killed by masked men at halfway house

2:54 Federal officials discuss Manatee County crime ring case

2:53 Singers warm up for national anthem auditions

2:43 Protests against immigration ban at J.F.K.

2:06 Surveillance video from gas station where couple overdosed

1:18 Protesters, employees line up ahead of Mosaic meeting

1:32 New McClatchy CEO discusses journalism and the digital age

1:17 Sam Jackson weighs in decision to sign with UCF