Duterte asks US not to store weapons in Philippine camps in case war erupts with China

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body Pause

3:11 Georgia police chief apologizes for 1940 lynching

1:23 Centerstone teaches about addiction at West Bradenton Baptist Church

1:17 Sam Jackson weighs in decision to sign with UCF

2:13 Four years after Pat Mullins mysteriously died, Jill Mullins moves on yet holds on

1:18 Protesters, employees line up ahead of Mosaic meeting

2:06 Surveillance video from gas station where couple overdosed

2:54 Federal officials discuss Manatee County crime ring case

1:22 Albino gator named Pearl becomes an online sensation