With legal fight raging, confusion reigns over Trump’s immigration order

Immigration attorneys said Sunday they were fighting violations of a federal court ruling to stop deportations, warning that travelers from seven Muslim countries were still at risk of detention or removal under President Donald Trump’s immigration order.
Despite at least four court rulings halting deportations or ordering attorney access, violations persisted at airports across the country as wrenching scenes unfolded of visa holders being forced onto planes or relatives waiting in vain for elderly loved ones in detention.
In an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus offered no clear answer as to how the president’s order applied to permanent residents or U.S. citizens who travel to the affected nations: Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Yemen and Libya.
Priebus said the ban “doesn’t include green-card holders going forward,” but there was no clarifying statement from the White House and reports still of permanent U.S. residents from the affected nations being prevented from entering the United States.
Priebus said that in any case the number of affected people was small – 109 of the 325,000 who were allowed into the U.S. on Saturday.
In a joint media call Sunday, advocacy groups listed several specific cases of authorities failing to comply with judicial orders to halt deportations and, in some cases, release the passengers or at least provide them access to immigration attorneys. There were stories of people being handcuffed, quizzed about their beliefs and held without legal counsel; in some cases, authorities tried to coerce travelers into surrendering their green cards or accepting voluntary departures, activists said.
“Even though they’re not being deported, their legal rights continue to be egregiously violated,” said Becca Heller of the International Refugee Assistance Project, which is helping to mobilize thousands of immigration attorneys to volunteer at airports across the country.
Among the concerns mentioned by activists on the call:
-- Lawyers at Dulles International Airport outside of Washington said they still haven’t been able to speak to detained travelers, in violation of a federal court ordering attorney access.
-- Two elderly Iranian visa holders detained at the San Francisco airport were scheduled for deportation Sunday morning, California time, in violation of the nationwide temporary stay of removals ordered by a federal judge in New York, said Elica Vafaie of Asian Americans Advancing Justice.
-- A young Iranian woman in the United States on a Fulbright program was forced onto a Ukrainian plane for deportation until an 11th-hour reprieve came through and “they literally turned the plane around while it was taxiing” and allowed her to stay, Heller said.
-- A 17-year-old Afghan orphan whose entire family had been killed in a land mine explosion was scheduled to fly to a foster family in Seattle after years of awaiting resettlement. Even though Trump’s order doesn’t include Afghan citizens in the ban, the boy was barred from boarding his flight.
Attempts to resolve the violations with authorities at the airport have failed, with local officers now referring calls to Washington, several attorneys said.
“They finally stopped talking to us altogether and told us to call President Trump,” Heller said.
In his “Meet the Press,” Priebus said travelers to and from the listed countries should expect extra screening. His discussion of green-card holders was confused, suggesting that the Trump administration has not yet determined a firm position amid reports that attorneys for the Department of Homeland Security had recommended that green card holders be explicitly exempted.
“We didn’t overrule the Department of Homeland Security, as far as green card holders moving forward, it doesn’t affect them,” Priebus first said. But when host Chuck Todd asked again whether green-card holders were included, Priebus appeared to reverse himself, saying, “Well, of course it does. If you’re traveling back and forth, you’re going to be subjected to further screening.”
With so little clarity, especially on the status of permanent residents, advocacy groups are urging green-card holders from the affected nations to route their returns through Boston, where federal courts have ordered that border agents not to detain them.
On Sunday, Boston-based U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs and U.S. Magistrate Judge Judith Gail Dein issued a three-page temporary restraining order blocking detention or deportation of individuals covered by Trump’s order. The judges’ action is in effect for seven days. Judges in Virginia and Washington state have issued similar temporary stays.
The class-action lawsuit challenging the deportations of those detained as a result of the executive order was filed in federal court in Brooklyn at about 5 a.m. Saturday morning. The judge heard oral argument at about 7:30 pm. that night.
The judge’s order only stopped the deportation of those held at airports, but did not extend to other parts of the wide-ranging executive order.
“I think there will be broader challenges,” ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt said Sunday, “but we needed to stop the immediate harm.”
The next legal steps will unfold over a few weeks. Gelernt, deputy director of ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project, said that the Justice Department is now scheduled file a legal brief with the Brooklyn-based judge by Feb. 12. The immigrants’ attorneys will respond within 48 hours of that, and in time the judge will make a formal ruling.
Refugee advocates and civil libertarians said Sunday thousands of volunteer attorneys had mobilized since Friday, with many showing up at airports.
Many legal uncertainties remain, including the number of those still detained. While attorneys have been filing individual habeas corpus petitions in order to free specific individuals, Gelernt said attorneys are also asking the Justice Department for a comprehensive, nationwide list.
Officials at individual airports have been handling cases differently, with some detaining individuals and others letting them go.
“There’s no method to this madness,” Heller said.
Hannah Allam: 202-383-6186, @HannahAllam
Michael Doyle: 202-383-6153, @MichaelDoyle10
