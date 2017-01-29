Facing criticism, Trump administration has no regrets about leaving out Jews in Holocaust statement

1:17 Sam Jackson weighs in decision to sign with UCF Pause

2:06 Surveillance video from gas station where couple overdosed

1:23 Centerstone teaches about addiction at West Bradenton Baptist Church

2:13 Four years after Pat Mullins mysteriously died, Jill Mullins moves on yet holds on

1:18 Protesters, employees line up ahead of Mosaic meeting

1:32 New McClatchy CEO discusses journalism and the digital age

2:54 Federal officials discuss Manatee County crime ring case

0:11 Bradenton contestant appears on "The Price is Right"

2:44 Refugee on her life and President Trump's immigration actions