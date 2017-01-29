Family searching for a missing loved one finds two other dead bodies instead

2:06 Surveillance video from gas station where couple overdosed Pause

2:54 Federal officials discuss Manatee County crime ring case

11:45 Sarasota Sheriff details an 18-year employee accused of attempted murder

1:17 Sam Jackson weighs in decision to sign with UCF

1:18 Protesters, employees line up ahead of Mosaic meeting

2:13 Four years after Pat Mullins mysteriously died, Jill Mullins moves on yet holds on

1:23 Centerstone teaches addiction at West Bradenton Baptist Church

1:32 New McClatchy CEO discusses journalism and the digital age

1:01 Watch snow blower clear 10 feet of snow piled up on road in 1 minute