Protesters set to gather at border wall — of Mark Zuckerberg’s Hawaiian estate

0:53 32nd NC Pride Parade and Festival Pause

0:45 Mom found 'better place' to go than Trump's America

1:18 Protesters, employees line up ahead of Mosaic meeting

2:26 Mexico president Pena Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

2:06 Surveillance video from gas station where couple overdosed

1:10 Countdown to Signing Day: Lakewood Ranch

1:32 New McClatchy CEO discusses journalism and the digital age

1:34 Manatee High JROTC wins state title

1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction