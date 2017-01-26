Meet Brutus, the 900 pound grizzly bear

The Sacramento River flooded a road southwest of Chico, California, on Tuesday, leaving drivers who tried to cross stuck in the water. If you come up to a flooded roadway, don't attempt to cross it. Stay put and call 911.
Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton collapsed Monday night while delivering his State of the State address. The 69-year-old Democrat was giving his vision for 2017 and beyond at the state Capitol when he fell ill.
Six windowpanes were smashed and strips of uncooked bacon were placed on an exterior door handle of the Islamic Center of Davis in Davis, California. Police are calling it a hate crime, as Muslims are prohibited from eating pork products. The security camera video also showed a woman slicing the seat of a bicycle and cutting the tires several bikes.
NASA has released an awesome video showing what it looks like approaching Pluto. The video is made up of more than 100 high resolution images taken by NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft. The images were taken over six months as the spacecraft flew by Pluto in July 2015. Pluto used to be considered the 9th plant from the sun, but it was later reclassified as a "dwarf planet."
An Olympia, Washington, motorcyclist captured his ride on the top of a car’s trunk after a freeway crash in Tumwater, Washington. The helmet-cam footage shows a first-person view of his brush with death.