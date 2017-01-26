‘Lesbianism’ listed as a medical problem in woman’s records

2:06 Surveillance video from gas station where couple overdosed Pause

1:55 Manatee Healthcare Advisory Board starting to narrow its focus

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

1:31 The Bustles co-chair 'An Evening with Nicholas Sparks' event

0:47 Red tide dumps scores of dead fish onto Anna Maria Island

2:59 How it works: red tide testing

1:17 White House: Funding to sanctuary cities a 'taxpayer issue'

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

0:48 Manatee boys soccer season ends with blowout loss to Riverview