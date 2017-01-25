Masked men steal guns from sporting goods store

Police have released surveillance video from a burglary at a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Oklahoma City where at least 20 guns were stolen.
Oklahoma City Police Department

National

Help needed after tornado damages Georgia sports facility

Jeff Allen, the president of the Cataula Youth Sports Association, discusses the damage sustained by one of the town's sports facilities during Saturday's storms and addresses the plan going forward. For those interested in helping Cataula's rebuilding efforts, contact Allen at jeff.allen0001@yahoo.com, or donate to the Rebuild Cataula Fields GoFundMe account.

National

What it's like approaching Pluto - NASA releases breathtaking video

NASA has released an awesome video showing what it looks like approaching Pluto. The video is made up of more than 100 high resolution images taken by NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft. The images were taken over six months as the spacecraft flew by Pluto in July 2015. Pluto used to be considered the 9th plant from the sun, but it was later reclassified as a "dwarf planet."

National

Officer pulls trapped woman from burning car

Officer Tim Schwering arrived before fire crews responding to a 911 call on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. A woman trapped inside her burning car and had tried to kick the window. Schwering's bodycam video shows he was able to break her window but was unable to unlock the door. With the help of a neighbor, they were able to pull the woman out of the vehicle.

Nation & World Videos