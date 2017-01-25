Commuter train crashes into FedEx truck

Police dash cam footage captures the moment when a commuter train smashes through a FedEx truck.
North Salt Lake, Utah, Police Department

National

Officer pulls trapped woman from burning car

Officer Tim Schwering arrived before fire crews responding to a 911 call on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. A woman trapped inside her burning car and had tried to kick the window. Schwering's bodycam video shows he was able to break her window but was unable to unlock the door. With the help of a neighbor, they were able to pull the woman out of the vehicle.

National

New York City woman run over by school bus

A woman was crossing the street at a Brooklyn, New York intersection on Friday, January 13, 2017, when a yellow school bus making a right turn plowed into her. Miraculously, the 43-year-old woman survived. Read more here: http://www.miamiherald.com/#storylink=cpy

National

Woman narrowly escapes as car slams into salon

A car slammed through a salon in New Jersey, narrowly missing an employee who was seated by the front window. Police said a man having a seizure or some sort of cardiac issue struck a parked car, sending it into the building. No one inside the salon was injured.

Nation & World Videos