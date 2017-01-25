Commuter train crashes into FedEx truck

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton collapsed Monday night while delivering his State of the State address. The 69-year-old Democrat was giving his vision for 2017 and beyond at the state Capitol when he fell ill.
Six windowpanes were smashed and strips of uncooked bacon were placed on an exterior door handle of the Islamic Center of Davis in Davis, California. Police are calling it a hate crime, as Muslims are prohibited from eating pork products. The security camera video also showed a woman slicing the seat of a bicycle and cutting the tires several bikes.
An Olympia, Washington, motorcyclist captured his ride on the top of a car’s trunk after a freeway crash in Tumwater, Washington. The helmet-cam footage shows a first-person view of his brush with death.
Officer Tim Schwering arrived before fire crews responding to a 911 call on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. A woman trapped inside her burning car and had tried to kick the window. Schwering's bodycam video shows he was able to break her window but was unable to unlock the door. With the help of a neighbor, they were able to pull the woman out of the vehicle.
A woman was crossing the street at a Brooklyn, New York intersection on Friday, January 13, 2017, when a yellow school bus making a right turn plowed into her. Miraculously, the 43-year-old woman survived.
Read more here: http://www.miamiherald.com/#storylink=cpy
A car slammed through a salon in New Jersey, narrowly missing an employee who was seated by the front window. Police said a man having a seizure or some sort of cardiac issue struck a parked car, sending it into the building. No one inside the salon was injured.